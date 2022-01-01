Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Telluride

Telluride restaurants
Telluride restaurants that serve curry

Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Indian Curried Vegetables$29.00
Coconut curry, eggplant, clam shell mushrooms, summer squash, black chick pea, green chick pea, pea vines, red cabbage green papaya slaw
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
Siam

200 S. Davis St., Telluride

Avg 4.2 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry$18.00
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
Panang Curry$18.00
Carrots and string beans in a coconut panang curry sauce
Curry Puffs$14.00
Sweet Potato, Potato, Yellow Onion and Curry Powder rolled up in a puff pastry.
More about Siam

