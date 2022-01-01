Curry in Telluride
Telluride restaurants that serve curry
Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride
|Indian Curried Vegetables
|$29.00
Coconut curry, eggplant, clam shell mushrooms, summer squash, black chick pea, green chick pea, pea vines, red cabbage green papaya slaw
Siam
200 S. Davis St., Telluride
|Red Curry
|$18.00
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
|Panang Curry
|$18.00
Carrots and string beans in a coconut panang curry sauce
|Curry Puffs
|$14.00
Sweet Potato, Potato, Yellow Onion and Curry Powder rolled up in a puff pastry.