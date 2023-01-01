Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Telluride
/
Telluride
/
Miso Soup
Telluride restaurants that serve miso soup
Kazahana
126 E Colorado, Telluride
No reviews yet
Tofu Miso Soup
$8.00
More about Kazahana
Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride
No reviews yet
Duck Miso Soup
$18.00
Miso duck broth with crispy 5 spice duck, mushrooms, radish, tofu
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
