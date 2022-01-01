Short ribs in Telluride

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cosmopolitan Restaurant image

 

Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Braised Beef Short Ribs$45.00
brown rice, Brussels sprouts, clam shell mushrooms, coconut broth
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
Restaurant banner

 

Siam

200 S. Davis St., Telluride

Avg 4.2 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Koa Soi Short Rib$39.00
Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup, red and green bell peppers and onions
Pra Ram Stir Fry (Peanut) Short Rib$39.00
Steamed fresh veggies and pineapple topped with SIams peanut sauce
Panang Short Rib$39.00
The Short Rib is braised in Panang Curry, served with Mashed Parsnips a veggie skewers.
More about Siam

