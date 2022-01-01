Short ribs in Telluride
Telluride restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride
|Teriyaki Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$45.00
brown rice, Brussels sprouts, clam shell mushrooms, coconut broth
More about Siam
Siam
200 S. Davis St., Telluride
|Koa Soi Short Rib
|$39.00
Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup, red and green bell peppers and onions
|Pra Ram Stir Fry (Peanut) Short Rib
|$39.00
Steamed fresh veggies and pineapple topped with SIams peanut sauce
|Panang Short Rib
|$39.00
The Short Rib is braised in Panang Curry, served with Mashed Parsnips a veggie skewers.