Tuna rolls in Telluride

Telluride restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Kazahana

126 E Colorado, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$28.00
More about Kazahana
Cosmopolitan Telluride Take-Out

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$22.00
avocado, radish, miso sauce, spicy honey
More about Cosmopolitan Telluride Take-Out

