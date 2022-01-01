Go
Toast

Temakase

Handrolls guaranteed to make your tastebuds happy!
Follow us: @temakase

157 second avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Build a Box - SMALL (16 Pieces)$25.00
4 Rolls, 16 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce
Classic Catch - LARGE BOX$25.00
Spicy Salmon, Tuna, Truffle Blue Crab, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
Truffle Spicy Mayo$2.00
Miso Soup$6.00
Build a Box - LARGE (24 Pieces)$35.00
6 Rolls, 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
Pick and Roll - LARGE BOX$27.00
Toro, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
Standard DIY Box$59.95
STANDARD DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Scallop. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and feed up to 2-3 people!

Location

157 second avenue

new york NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Raiz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jackdaw

No reviews yet

Jackdaw shows subtle hints of Irish influence through its gin and food menus. With inspirations coming from County Sligo, Ireland and the poetry of W.B. Yeats, perhaps the most Irish of details is the friendly approach to customer service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston