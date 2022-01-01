Temecula restaurants you'll love
Temecula's top cuisines
Must-try Temecula restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Goat & Vine
41923 2nd St., Temecula
|Popular items
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
|Bread Sticks & House Sauce
|$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
FRENCH FRIES
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula
|Popular items
|Corned Beef & Cabb - Lg
|$16.95
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.95
|Battered Zucchini
|$5.75
Uncle Bob's
32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Tri Tip bowl
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato-Side
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mad Madeline's Grill
28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini
|$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
|Monster Burger
|$20.89
Two 1/2lb 100% beef patties, two slices of bacon, cheese** and sauteed mushrooms.
|Cheese Burger
|$8.16
1/4Lb patty with choice of cheese
Bastards Canteen - Temecula
27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|Popular items
|CORN DOG BITES
|$13.00
Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.
|Bastard Burger
|$22.00
WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE
|RIB TIPS
|$18.00
Spare Rib sections smoked to perfection and served with House BBQ or Spicy BBQ.
E.A.T Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
|B.L.A.T
|$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
|Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
Luke’s On Front
28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Power Salad AHI
|$23.00
|Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
|$16.95
|Luke's Loaded Burger
|$18.00
Small Barn
28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4
|$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
|A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons
|$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
|Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon
|$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
Bushfire Kitchen
40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula
|Popular items
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
|Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Tri-Tip Plate (gf)
|$16.95
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip topped with our housemade chimichurri. Gluten-Free. Served with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and your choice of any 2 sides.
PUBlic House
41971 Main St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts (GF)
|$13.00
Crispy fries brussels sprouts drizzled with balsamic reduction, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and wine soaked cranberries
|Classic Kobe Burger
|$20.00
8oz Kobe burger topped with all the fixings, house-made pickles, sweet onion jam, romaine, tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese and smoked aioli. The perfect combo. Served with a side of fries and a garny salad
|Mac n Cheese
|$14.00
Al Dente noodles tossed in a creamy béchamel with Tillamook cheddar. Finished with panko crust and house herbs.
KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kabob House
31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$8.00
Homemade Hummus. Comes with two Arabic Pita
|Falafel (6pc)
|$7.00
Crispy and Soft Falafel. Comes in Six Pieces.
|Beef Kabob Plate
|$19.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Press
30010 Temecula Parkway Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|10pc Wings ^
|$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
|20pc Wings ^
|$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Da Coconut Cafe
31333 Temecula Pkwy #130, Temecula
|Popular items
|BBQ Mixed Plate
|$16.45
Short Rib, Teriyaki Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
|Poke Bowl
Served with Crab Salad, Seaweed Salad, Green Onions, Cucumber, Ginger & Masago.
|Combo Mixed Plate
|$14.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.99
Chopped grilled steak, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
|Ench-SUIZAS
|$15.99
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|TJ STREET TACOS
|$15.99
Four mini carne asada tacos topped with onion and cilantro.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Earth Bistro
40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Vegan Chicken Wings
|$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
|Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )
|$4.50
Baked in house.
Gluten free and vegan
Non-gmo
|Chicken Wings
|$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína
41653 Margarita Rd, Temecula
The Temecula Grind Coffee House
33215 Temecula Parkway Suite B, Temecula
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$5.25
|ICED Cold Brew
|$3.00
|Americano
|$2.35
Vitagliano Vineyards
36101 Glenoaks Rd., Temecula
|Popular items
|Wine Pairing for two
|$110.00
This "Self-Guided" Charcuterie board tasting offers an assortment of gourmet cheeses and fine Italian meats. This wine and food pairing is an elegant experience for any level wine enthusiast.
Fresh Frits
29073 Overland Drive, Temecula
|Popular items
|Junior Bowl
|$8.25
Junior sized portion of your choice of base, 1 protein, toppings and sauce
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bottega Italia
28475 Old Town Front Street, Temecula
