Temecula restaurants you'll love

Temecula restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Temecula

Temecula's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Temecula restaurants

The Goat & Vine image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Goat & Vine

41923 2nd St., Temecula

Avg 4.6 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
Bread Sticks & House Sauce$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub

32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula

Avg 4.1 (1101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corned Beef & Cabb - Lg$16.95
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.95
Battered Zucchini$5.75
Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Tri Tip bowl$16.00
Sweet Potato-Side$5.00
Mad Madeline's Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
Monster Burger$20.89
Two 1/2lb 100% beef patties, two slices of bacon, cheese** and sauteed mushrooms.
Cheese Burger$8.16
1/4Lb patty with choice of cheese
Bastards Canteen - Temecula image

 

Bastards Canteen - Temecula

27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CORN DOG BITES$13.00
Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.
Bastard Burger$22.00
WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE
RIB TIPS$18.00
Spare Rib sections smoked to perfection and served with House BBQ or Spicy BBQ.
E.A.T Marketplace image

 

E.A.T Marketplace

28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
B.L.A.T$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
Luke’s On Front image

 

Luke’s On Front

28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Salad AHI$23.00
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich$16.95
Luke's Loaded Burger$18.00
Small Barn image

 

Small Barn

28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Tri-Tip Plate (gf)$16.95
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip topped with our housemade chimichurri. Gluten-Free. Served with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and your choice of any 2 sides.
PUBlic House image

 

PUBlic House

41971 Main St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts (GF)$13.00
Crispy fries brussels sprouts drizzled with balsamic reduction, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and wine soaked cranberries
Classic Kobe Burger$20.00
8oz Kobe burger topped with all the fixings, house-made pickles, sweet onion jam, romaine, tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese and smoked aioli. The perfect combo. Served with a side of fries and a garny salad
Mac n Cheese$14.00
Al Dente noodles tossed in a creamy béchamel with Tillamook cheddar. Finished with panko crust and house herbs.
Kabob House image

KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kabob House

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula

Avg 4.7 (1209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus$8.00
Homemade Hummus. Comes with two Arabic Pita
Falafel (6pc)$7.00
Crispy and Soft Falafel. Comes in Six Pieces.
Beef Kabob Plate$19.00
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Press

30010 Temecula Parkway Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1867 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
Da Coconut Cafe image

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31333 Temecula Pkwy #130, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Mixed Plate$16.45
Short Rib, Teriyaki Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
Poke Bowl
Served with Crab Salad, Seaweed Salad, Green Onions, Cucumber, Ginger & Masago.
Combo Mixed Plate$14.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.99
Chopped grilled steak, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Ench-SUIZAS$15.99
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
TJ STREET TACOS$15.99
Four mini carne asada tacos topped with onion and cilantro.
Earth Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Earth Bistro

40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.3 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Chicken Wings$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )$4.50
Baked in house.
Gluten free and vegan
Non-gmo
Chicken Wings$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
like it black L.L.C. image

 

like it black L.L.C.

40820 Winchester Road, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína

41653 Margarita Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.2 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Topspin Pizza Pong image

 

Topspin Pizza Pong

28588 Old Town Front Street, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Lil's Temecula image

 

Texas Lil's Temecula

28495 Old Town Front St C, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toast Temecula image

 

Toast Temecula

31093 Temecula Pkwy Ste D6, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Temecula Grind Coffee House

33215 Temecula Parkway Suite B, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO$5.25
ICED Cold Brew$3.00
Americano$2.35
Restaurant banner

 

Papa feta

26485 ynez rd unit m, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shesh kabob plate$17.99
Restaurant banner

 

Vitagliano Vineyards

36101 Glenoaks Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wine Pairing for two$110.00
This "Self-Guided" Charcuterie board tasting offers an assortment of gourmet cheeses and fine Italian meats. This wine and food pairing is an elegant experience for any level wine enthusiast.
Fresh Frits image

 

Fresh Frits

29073 Overland Drive, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Junior Bowl$8.25
Junior sized portion of your choice of base, 1 protein, toppings and sauce
Restaurant banner

 

OT Restaurant Group

28544 OLD TOWN FRONT ST STE 101, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bottega Italia

28475 Old Town Front Street, Temecula

Avg 4 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Spuntino Pizzeria

31891 Rancho California Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Stadium Pizza - Redhawk

31950 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Alberto's Mexican Food - Temecula Pkwy

31940 Temecula Parkway C-4, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
