Temecula American restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.75
|Shepherd's Pie - Sm
|$10.49
|Killarney Melt
|$13.99
Uncle Bob's
32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Tri Tip bowl
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato-Side
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mad Madeline's Grill
28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Hot Pastrami on Rye
|$13.98
8 oz pastrami, Pickles, and Mustard
|Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini
|$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
|Buffalo Burger
|$16.89
100% Bison Meat.
E.A.T Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
|Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
|B.L.A.T
|$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
FRENCH FRIES
Luke’s On Front
28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
|Boneless Wings
|$13.50
|Power Salad AHI
|$23.00
Small Barn
28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4
|$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
|A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons
|$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
|Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon
|$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
FRENCH FRIES
PUBlic House
41971 Main St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Magic Bar
|$13.00
Creamy peanut butter moose over a salty sweet pretzel crumble base topped with a rich chocolate ganash.
|Cory Lime Chicken (GF)
|$20.00
Tender grilled chicken breast over brussels, finished with a lime coriander sauce and pickled red onion | Gluten Free
|The Ruben
|$21.00
Braised 12 hour corned beef on Rye bread, dressed with a 2000 island sauce, kraut & gruyere cheese. Served with fries and garnish salad. So Good!!