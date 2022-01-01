Temecula American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Temecula

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub

32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula

Avg 4.1 (1101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$11.75
Shepherd's Pie - Sm$10.49
Killarney Melt$13.99
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Tri Tip bowl$16.00
Sweet Potato-Side$5.00
More about Uncle Bob's
Mad Madeline's Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pastrami on Rye$13.98
8 oz pastrami, Pickles, and Mustard
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
Buffalo Burger$16.89
100% Bison Meat.
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
E.A.T Marketplace image

 

E.A.T Marketplace

28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
B.L.A.T$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
More about E.A.T Marketplace
Luke’s On Front image

FRENCH FRIES

Luke’s On Front

28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 4.4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.00
Boneless Wings$13.50
Power Salad AHI$23.00
More about Luke’s On Front
Small Barn image

 

Small Barn

28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
More about Small Barn
PUBlic House image

FRENCH FRIES

PUBlic House

41971 Main St, Temecula

Avg 4.2 (4100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Magic Bar$13.00
Creamy peanut butter moose over a salty sweet pretzel crumble base topped with a rich chocolate ganash.
Cory Lime Chicken (GF)$20.00
Tender grilled chicken breast over brussels, finished with a lime coriander sauce and pickled red onion | Gluten Free
The Ruben$21.00
Braised 12 hour corned beef on Rye bread, dressed with a 2000 island sauce, kraut & gruyere cheese. Served with fries and garnish salad. So Good!!
More about PUBlic House
Texas Lil's Temecula image

 

Texas Lil's Temecula

28495 Old Town Front St C, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Texas Lil's Temecula
Toast Temecula image

 

Toast Temecula

31093 Temecula Pkwy Ste D6, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Toast Temecula

