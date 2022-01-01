Temecula bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Temecula
More about The Goat & Vine
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Goat & Vine
41923 2nd St., Temecula
|Popular items
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
|Bread Sticks & House Sauce
|$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.75
|Shepherd's Pie - Sm
|$10.49
|Killarney Melt
|$13.99
More about Luke’s On Front
FRENCH FRIES
Luke’s On Front
28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
|Boneless Wings
|$13.50
|Power Salad AHI
|$23.00
More about Small Barn
Small Barn
28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4
|$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
|A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons
|$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
|Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon
|$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
More about PUBlic House
FRENCH FRIES
PUBlic House
41971 Main St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Magic Bar
|$13.00
Creamy peanut butter moose over a salty sweet pretzel crumble base topped with a rich chocolate ganash.
|Cory Lime Chicken (GF)
|$20.00
Tender grilled chicken breast over brussels, finished with a lime coriander sauce and pickled red onion | Gluten Free
|The Ruben
|$21.00
Braised 12 hour corned beef on Rye bread, dressed with a 2000 island sauce, kraut & gruyere cheese. Served with fries and garnish salad. So Good!!