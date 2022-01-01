Temecula breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Temecula

Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.25
Tri Tip bowl$16.00
Sweet Potato-Side$5.00
More about Uncle Bob's
E.A.T Marketplace image

 

E.A.T Marketplace

28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
B.L.A.T$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
More about E.A.T Marketplace
Small Barn image

 

Small Barn

28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
More about Small Barn
Da Coconut Cafe image

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31333 Temecula Pkwy #130, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Manapua$3.00
Steamed Pork Buns.
Combo Mixed Plate$14.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
Kalua Pork Plate
Mini Plate Lunch:
Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad
Regular Plate Lunch:
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
More about Da Coconut Cafe
Toast Temecula image

 

Toast Temecula

31093 Temecula Pkwy Ste D6, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Toast Temecula

