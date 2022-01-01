Temecula breakfast spots you'll love

Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze

Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,

Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies

* Pick up and prepare at home offering.

** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.

