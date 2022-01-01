Temecula breakfast spots you'll love
Uncle Bob's
32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Tri Tip bowl
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato-Side
|$5.00
More about E.A.T Marketplace
E.A.T Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Popular items
|Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
|Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
|B.L.A.T
|$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
More about Small Barn
Small Barn
28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Maple Glazed Country Ham for 4
|$125.00
Whole baked country Ham, Maple glaze
Smoked Chorizo stuffing, Fiscalini Mac and cheese. Kennebec Mash potatoes,
Organic green bean casserole, Artisan breads, Miso honey butter. Chef Angelo's Cordillera Chocolate chip cookies
* Pick up and prepare at home offering.
** Available 12/23 and 12/24 only. See website for pick up hours.
|A la carte Tomato soup w/ house croutons
|$10.00
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
|Small Barn Burger, Cheddar, Bacon
|$18.00
Hand crafted proprietary blend beef burger cooked to perfection, aged cheddar and crisp bacon, fresh local heirloom tomato, organic baby lettuce.
Herbed aioli, Rockenwagner sesame bun.
More about Da Coconut Cafe
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Da Coconut Cafe
31333 Temecula Pkwy #130, Temecula
|Popular items
|Manapua
|$3.00
Steamed Pork Buns.
|Combo Mixed Plate
|$14.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
|Kalua Pork Plate
Mini Plate Lunch:
Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad
Regular Plate Lunch:
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.