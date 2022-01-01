Burritos in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve burritos
EAT Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|EAT PlantBased+Burrito
|$15.95
Black beans, organic brown rice, seasonal farm veg, plant cheddar, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce
|Old School BRK Burrito
|$14.95
scrambled farm eggs, fontina cheese, roasted potatoes, avocado, crema, sonora sauce
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|BURRITO RANCHERO
|$14.49
Tender shredded beef with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole on the side.
|MERIDA BURRITO
|$13.99
Chopped achiote marinated grilled chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with onion and cilantro. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
|TAPATIO BURRITO
|$13.99
Tender shredded chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado slices and served with sour cream and side.
The Temecula Grind Coffee House
33215 Temecula Parkway Suite B, Temecula
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.75