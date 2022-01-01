Cake in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve cake
EAT Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Birds Nest Carrot Cake 6"
|$49.00
|Carrot Cake for Two
|$10.00
|GF Birds Nest Carrot Cake 6"
|$59.00
Gluten Free 6" Birds Nest Carrot Cake
HoBo's BBQ
30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303, Temecula
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
Premium Cocoas - double cake- Chocolate Icing - Chocolate Curls
|Carrot Cake
|$8.50
Cream cheese frosting - toasted coconut
KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kabob House
31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula
|Chocolate Temptation Cake
|$4.00