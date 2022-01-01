Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Temecula
/
Temecula
/
Ceviche
Temecula restaurants that serve ceviche
FRENCH FRIES
Luke’s On Front
28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula
Avg 4.4
(1139 reviews)
Ceviche
$16.50
More about Luke’s On Front
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
Avg 4
(1109 reviews)
CEVICHE TOSTADA
$15.99
A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, piled on top of a tostada.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula
Street Tacos
Cookies
Fritters
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ground Beef Tacos
Cinnamon Rolls
Corn Dogs
Salmon
More near Temecula to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(207 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(992 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston