Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve ceviche

Luke’s On Front image

FRENCH FRIES

Luke’s On Front

28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 4.4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$16.50
More about Luke’s On Front
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CEVICHE TOSTADA$15.99
A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, piled on top of a tostada.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula

Street Tacos

Cookies

Fritters

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ground Beef Tacos

Cinnamon Rolls

Corn Dogs

Salmon

Map

More near Temecula to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston