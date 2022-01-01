Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Temecula
/
Temecula
/
Chai Lattes
Temecula restaurants that serve chai lattes
EAT Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.25
More about EAT Marketplace
The Temecula Grind Coffee House
33215 Temecula Parkway Suite B, Temecula
No reviews yet
HOT Spiced Chai Latte
$4.25
Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.25
More about The Temecula Grind Coffee House
Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula
Chocolate Cake
Pies
Salmon
Avocado Toast
Pretzels
Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Burgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Temecula to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(688 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(477 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston