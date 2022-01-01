Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve chicken curry

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub - Temecula

32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula

Avg 4.1 (1101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$14.49
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub - Temecula
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen - TEMECULA

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen - TEMECULA

