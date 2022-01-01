Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Goat & Vine

41923 2nd St., Temecula

Avg 4.6 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about The Goat & Vine
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub

32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula

Avg 4.1 (1101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Uncle Bob's
Item pic

 

Bastards Canteen - Temecula

27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$25.00
CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN AWESOME SAUCE, SLAW AND PICKLES ON BRIOCHE BUN
More about Bastards Canteen - Temecula
Item pic

 

HoBo's BBQ

30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandwich-BBQ Chicken$12.50
Built on a Potato Bun with ¼ lb. portion of Smoked Chicken and we slice it real thin.
More about HoBo's BBQ
3141a24a-d862-469c-b3c3-dcb8c61d9622 image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
PUBlic House image

FRENCH FRIES

PUBlic House

41971 Main St, Temecula

Avg 4.2 (4100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken sammie with house chipotle ranch, romaine, tomatoes and house made pickles. Served with Fries and garni salad.
More about PUBlic House
Item pic

KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kabob House

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula

Avg 4.7 (1209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Kabob Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
More about Kabob House

