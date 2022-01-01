Chicken sandwiches in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Goat & Vine
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Goat & Vine
41923 2nd St., Temecula
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
More about Bastards Canteen - Temecula
Bastards Canteen - Temecula
27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$25.00
CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN AWESOME SAUCE, SLAW AND PICKLES ON BRIOCHE BUN
More about HoBo's BBQ
HoBo's BBQ
30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303, Temecula
|Sandwich-BBQ Chicken
|$12.50
Built on a Potato Bun with ¼ lb. portion of Smoked Chicken and we slice it real thin.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
|Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
More about PUBlic House
FRENCH FRIES
PUBlic House
41971 Main St, Temecula
|Chipotle Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken sammie with house chipotle ranch, romaine, tomatoes and house made pickles. Served with Fries and garni salad.