Chicken teriyaki in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken image

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31725 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken
Mini Plate Lunch:
Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad
Regular Plate Lunch:
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
Teriyaki Chicken w/Fries$10.45
Served with Tomato & Lettuce
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$10.95
Served over Salad Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Green Onions & Asian Dressing.
More about Da Coconut Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Public House - 41971 Main St.

41971 Main St., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$18.00
Teriyaki grilled chicken with grilled pineapple chunks with steamed white rice topped with cilantro and sesame seeds
More about Public House - 41971 Main St.

