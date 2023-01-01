Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Luke’s On Front

28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 4.4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
More about Luke’s On Front
Gentle Grill image

 

Gentle Grill

43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Friday Chef Special: Chicken Ceaser Wrap W/ Fries$8.95
More about Gentle Grill

