Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Temecula
/
Temecula
/
Chicken Wraps
Temecula restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Luke’s On Front
28693 Old Town Front St, Temecula
Avg 4.4
(1139 reviews)
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$16.00
More about Luke’s On Front
Gentle Grill
43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula
No reviews yet
Friday Chef Special: Chicken Ceaser Wrap W/ Fries
$8.95
More about Gentle Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula
Avocado Sandwiches
Pretzels
Sweet Potato Fries
Chocolate Cake
Brisket
Carne Asada
Calamari
Cappuccino
More near Temecula to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(858 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1017 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1119 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(596 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1584 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston