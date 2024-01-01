Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve chow mein

Item pic

 

Zen Curry and Grill

41653 Margarita Road, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHOW MEIN$10.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables or chicken and a choice of soft drink
VEGETABLE CHOW MEIN$15.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables and soya sauce
CHICKEN CHOW MEIN$18.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with boneless chicken and soya sauce
More about Zen Curry and Grill
Item pic

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31725 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side, Chow Mein , Half Pan (Online)$39.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!
Side, Chow Mein Full Pan (Online)$74.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!
More about Da Coconut Cafe

