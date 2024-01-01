Chow mein in Temecula
Zen Curry and Grill
41653 Margarita Road, Temecula
|KIDS CHOW MEIN
|$10.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables or chicken and a choice of soft drink
|VEGETABLE CHOW MEIN
|$15.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables and soya sauce
|CHICKEN CHOW MEIN
|$18.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with boneless chicken and soya sauce
More about Da Coconut Cafe
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Da Coconut Cafe
31725 Temecula Parkway, Temecula
|Side, Chow Mein , Half Pan (Online)
|$39.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!
|Side, Chow Mein Full Pan (Online)
|$74.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!