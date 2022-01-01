Cookies in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve cookies
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula
|Triple Chocolate Cookie
|$1.95
A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.
|Triple Chocolate Cookie
|$2.50
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Press
30010 Temecula Parkway Rd, Temecula
|Fresh Baked Cookie ^
|$2.00
Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!
More about Earth Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Earth Bistro
40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula
|Vegan Cookies (v)
|$3.50
3 choc chip cookies. Baked in house. Vegan Non-gmo