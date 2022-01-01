Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve corn dogs

Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Corn Dogs$7.98
2 Deep Fried Corn Dogs
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
Bastards Canteen - Temecula image

 

Bastards Canteen - Temecula

27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS Corn Dog Bites$6.00
More about Bastards Canteen - Temecula

Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula

Mushroom Burgers

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Pasta Salad

Chili

Map

More near Temecula to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1366 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston