Curry in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve curry

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub

32475 Temecula Pkwy G-101, Temecula

Avg 4.1 (1101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries
More about Killarney's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen

