Fajitas in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve fajitas

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Signature Fajitas - Small Tray (20 ppl)$79.00
SIZZLING FAJITAS$17.49
Guadalajara's own signature fajita, served with your choice of steak, shrimp or chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and spices, all on a sizzling skillet.
VEGGIE FAJITAS$15.99
Marinated portabella mushroom, zucchini, carrots, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices, all on a sizzling platter.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
Earth Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Earth Bistro

40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.3 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Fajita Salad$7.00
Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.
F Fajita Salad$13.50
Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.
More about Earth Bistro

