French fries in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve french fries

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$5.68
1 Lb of Fresh cut Fries
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
Item pic

 

HoBo's BBQ

30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries
The Word Famous Fries, they are a 3/8" cut - coated in Potato Starch and fried to perfection.
More about HoBo's BBQ
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries (gf) (ve)$9.95
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side French Fries$3.50
French Fries - Kanak Attack$9.95
French Fries, Kalua Pork, Garlic Aioli, Spicy Mayo & Green Onion
More about Da Coconut Cafe

