Lasagna in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve lasagna

HoBo's BBQ

30520 Rancho California Road, Temecula

BBQ Lasagna$15.95
"As Seen on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives. Its BBQ Lasagna; 3 layer Lasagna: Pulled Pork - Spicy Sausage - Chicken. Each layer has Cheese & BBQ Sauce. 1 piece
More about HoBo's BBQ
Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1

41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1, Temecula

Lasagna Con Ragu E Prosciutto Cotto$25.00
House made pasta sheets layered with ground beef & ham, béchamel sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses; baked in a garden tomato sauce
More about Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1

