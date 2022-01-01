Lasagna in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve lasagna
More about HoBo's BBQ
HoBo's BBQ
30520 Rancho California Road, Temecula
|BBQ Lasagna
|$15.95
"As Seen on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives. Its BBQ Lasagna; 3 layer Lasagna: Pulled Pork - Spicy Sausage - Chicken. Each layer has Cheese & BBQ Sauce. 1 piece
More about Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1
Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1
41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1, Temecula
|Lasagna Con Ragu E Prosciutto Cotto
|$25.00
House made pasta sheets layered with ground beef & ham, béchamel sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses; baked in a garden tomato sauce