Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kabob House - Temecula

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula

Avg 4.7 (1209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$6.00
More about Kabob House - Temecula
Gentle Grill image

 

Gentle Grill

43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup 12oz$4.95
More about Gentle Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula

Gyro Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Quinoa Salad

Cookies

Cinnamon Rolls

Steak Sandwiches

Hummus

Map

More near Temecula to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (714 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (881 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston