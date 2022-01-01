Nachos in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve nachos
More about Gentle Grill
Gentle Grill
43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula
|Nachos
|$7.20
Bed of corn tortilla chips, house seasoned ground 'beef', black beans, melted 'cheddar' topped with cilantro and salsa.
*Sub ground beef for pulled pork for GFO.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|NACHOS
|$11.99
Layers of corn tortilla chips smothered in beans and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken, Pork or Grilled Chicken for additional price.