Nachos in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve nachos

Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho$12.00
More about Uncle Bob's
Gentle Grill image

 

Gentle Grill

43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$7.20
Bed of corn tortilla chips, house seasoned ground 'beef', black beans, melted 'cheddar' topped with cilantro and salsa.
*Sub ground beef for pulled pork for GFO.
More about Gentle Grill
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NACHOS$11.99
Layers of corn tortilla chips smothered in beans and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken, Pork or Grilled Chicken for additional price.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

