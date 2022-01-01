Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Temecula
/
Temecula
/
Patty Melts
Temecula restaurants that serve patty melts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mad Madeline's Grill
28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula
Avg 3.9
(2519 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.98
1/2 Lb patty, with grilled onions and swiss cheese
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
Gentle Grill
43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula
No reviews yet
Friday Chef Special: Fury Cheesy Patty Melt
$10.25
More about Gentle Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chai Tea
Garden Salad
Pies
Curry Chicken
Greek Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Tenders
More near Temecula to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(781 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(547 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1469 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston