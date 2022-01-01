Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve patty melts

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.98
1/2 Lb patty, with grilled onions and swiss cheese
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
Gentle Grill image

 

Gentle Grill

43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Friday Chef Special: Fury Cheesy Patty Melt$10.25
More about Gentle Grill

