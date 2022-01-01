Quesadillas in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
|Cheese Quesadilla (v)
|$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork, Steak or Grilled Chicken for additional price.
|Child Small Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.