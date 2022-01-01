Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$5.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses and free-range chicken breast. Served with one side.
Cheese Quesadilla (v)$4.95
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA$11.99
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork, Steak or Grilled Chicken for additional price.
Child Small Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

