Short ribs in Temecula

Small Barn
28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula
|4 Course Wagu Short Rib Meal
|$50.00
Braised and roasted American Wagu beef short rib.
Accompanied with fresh local fall vegetables and Quince mustard.
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
Petaluma Chicken Wings with sweet
and sour passion fruit glaze.
Chef Angelo's warm chocolate chip cookies
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Da Coconut Cafe
31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Temecula
|Main, Short Ribs, Half Pan (Online)
|$136.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!
|Short Ribs Island Style
|$15.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.