Short ribs in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve short ribs

4 Course Wagu Short Rib Meal image

 

Small Barn

28535 Old Town Front Rd, Temecula

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
4 Course Wagu Short Rib Meal$50.00
Braised and roasted American Wagu beef short rib.
Accompanied with fresh local fall vegetables and Quince mustard.
Seasonal tomato soup made fresh daily with crisp croutons and cheddar.
Petaluma Chicken Wings with sweet
and sour passion fruit glaze.
Chef Angelo's warm chocolate chip cookies
More about Small Barn
Item pic

BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Main, Short Ribs, Half Pan (Online)$136.95
Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!
Short Ribs Island Style$15.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
More about Da Coconut Cafe

