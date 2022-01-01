Tacos in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve tacos
More about Margarita's Cocina Y Cantina
Margarita's Cocina Y Cantina
41923 2nd St. #106, Temecula
|Chile Verde taco
|$5.00
|Al Pastor taco
|$5.00
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
GRILL
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|TACOS ESTILO JALISCO
|$15.99
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of marinated grilled chicken or carnitas, served with pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Sub Steak $1.00
|#15-CRISPY TACO, CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE
|$16.49
Served with rice and beans
|Child Crispy Taco
|$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.