Tacos in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve tacos

Uncle Bob's image

 

Uncle Bob's

32483 Temecula Pky, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Tacos$5.00
More about Uncle Bob's
Margarita's Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Margarita's Cocina Y Cantina

41923 2nd St. #106, Temecula

No reviews yet
Chile Verde taco$5.00
Al Pastor taco$5.00
More about Margarita's Cocina Y Cantina
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS ESTILO JALISCO$15.99
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of marinated grilled chicken or carnitas, served with pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Sub Steak $1.00
#15-CRISPY TACO, CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE$16.49
Served with rice and beans
Child Crispy Taco$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
Main pic

 

Landeros Mexican Grill + Cantina

41925 5th St. Unit 102, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
taco salad$14.00
flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, sour cream, guac, tomato, cheese
choice of meat
More about Landeros Mexican Grill + Cantina

