Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve taquitos

Gentle Grill image

 

Gentle Grill

43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Friday Chef Special: 3 Potato Taquitos With Spanish Rice$10.25
More about Gentle Grill
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina image

GRILL

Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Child Two Taquitos$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
TAQUITOS RANCHEROS$15.49
Three rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or shredded beef or shredded chicken, served with sour cream and guacamole.
TAQUITOS SUNRISE$10.99
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese and taco sauce.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Chai Tea

Chicken Burgers

Greek Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Temecula to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (998 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1540 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston