Taquitos in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve taquitos
Gentle Grill
43053 Margarita Rd., Temecula
|Friday Chef Special: 3 Potato Taquitos With Spanish Rice
|$10.25
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula
|Child Two Taquitos
|$9.99
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
|TAQUITOS RANCHEROS
|$15.49
Three rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or shredded beef or shredded chicken, served with sour cream and guacamole.
|TAQUITOS SUNRISE
|$10.99
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese and taco sauce.