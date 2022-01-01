Stella’s Pizza

No reviews yet

“a multigenerational family legacy”

Welcome to Stella’s. An old school NY slice joint in the heart of Chelsea. Stella’s has been an iconic establishment for over two decades. When our family opened this shop in ‘97, it became a pillar of the neighborhood. Today, it’s still slinging some of New York’s best authentic pizza. Hailing from the island of Sicily, our family has been in the pizza business here in New York for over FOUR generations! Step foot in any one of this family’s pizzerias and you will confidently see how serious we are!

