Temescal Brewing

Cold IPA- 6%

Collab with Pond Farm Brewing

Brewed with our friends at Pond Farm in San Rafael, this Cold IPA highlights some of the most exciting new hops - HBC 586, Nectaron, and Talus - in a dry, low ester beer that really lets them shine. Fans of modern West Coast IPAs are sure to love this relatively new style of Cold IPA.

HBC 586 is easily the most exciting yet-to-be-named hop. Tons of lychee and guava like thiols are amplified with the stonefruity notes of Nectaron, and pink guava of Talus. A subtle, yet complex herbal note reminiscent of sage plays counterpoint to the tropical fruit and citrusy flavors. Torrified rice (brewers-speak for puffed or popped) cuts the pilsner malt, lighting the body and color of the beer, while keeping the malt profile very neutral. That combined with cold, clean lager fermentation creates a bit of a blank canvas that really lets these fun hops shine.

