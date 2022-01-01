- /
We know that good beer brings people together—and we started Temescal Brewing in 2016 to do just that.
We craft vibrant and delicious beer for our neighborhood and our pals and we’ve created a welcoming space full of Temescal vibes for everyone to enjoy.
4115 Telegraph
Popular Items
|Samesies 4-Pack
|$20.00
Cold IPA- 6%
Collab with Pond Farm Brewing
Brewed with our friends at Pond Farm in San Rafael, this Cold IPA highlights some of the most exciting new hops - HBC 586, Nectaron, and Talus - in a dry, low ester beer that really lets them shine. Fans of modern West Coast IPAs are sure to love this relatively new style of Cold IPA.
HBC 586 is easily the most exciting yet-to-be-named hop. Tons of lychee and guava like thiols are amplified with the stonefruity notes of Nectaron, and pink guava of Talus. A subtle, yet complex herbal note reminiscent of sage plays counterpoint to the tropical fruit and citrusy flavors. Torrified rice (brewers-speak for puffed or popped) cuts the pilsner malt, lighting the body and color of the beer, while keeping the malt profile very neutral. That combined with cold, clean lager fermentation creates a bit of a blank canvas that really lets these fun hops shine.
|Smells Like '08 4-Pack
|$18.00
Malty, Bitter Amber Ale - 5.5%
Smells Like ‘08 brings back the old school balance of toasty, caramel malts with a firm, piney-citrusy bitterness. A massive whirlpool of some classic American hops - Citra and Michigan Chinook - add layers of orange, pine, grapefruit, and a hint of pineapple. A range of crystal and toasted malts, combined with the bready Admiral Feldblume create a smooth base with notes of well done bread and caramel. The long dry finish sticks with you well after you have taken a sip.
|Wit 4-Pack
|$16.00
Soft, Fruity Belgian Style Wheat Beer - 4.8%
This soft and fruity beer is a perfect refresher to wash down a meal with. The delicate balance of fruity banana esters, spicy phenols, and crisp citrus layers on top of a luxurious body. Plenty of unmalted wheat creates a pillowy mouthfeel, with a fresh sourdough like acidity. A dry finish and modest abv make for an endlessly quaffable beer.
|Pastry Kitchen: Californios 4-Pack
|$22.00
Pastry Stout 10%
***Contains Peanuts and Lactose***
Taking inspiration from Californio’s multi component tart, this pastry stout was brewed with blue corn, cocoa nibs, peanuts, candy cap mushrooms, and guajillo chilis. It evokes the complex layers of the original - a chocolate cornmeal tart with salsa macha and candy cap ice cream.
|Spring Fling 4-Pack
|$18.00
Belgian Table Beer With Rose, Lavender, and Apricot - 4%
|Funglasses 4-Pack
|$20.00
Citrusy, Fruity West Coast IPA - 6.9%
Brilliantly bright, pale, dry and crisp, and jam-packed full of flavor; Funglasses is a fun, modern take on West Coast IPA. Simcoe and Amarillo, one of my favorite hop combos, imbues the beer with aromas of orange, grapefruit, apricot, and a touch of passionfruit. The Oregon grown Amarillo adds a dash of dank weediness. Puffed jasmine rice lightens the body for a crisp, dry finish.
|Leisure 4-Pack
|$20.00
Aperitivo-Style IPA - 6.3%
Whet your appetite with this unique, colorful beer. Layers of citrus, alpine herbs, and fruity hops combine in a novel way and push the boundaries of IPA. The brightness of fresh orange zest weaves with the gooseberry notes of Nelson hops. Herbs commonly used in aperitivos and amaros permeate the beer with a fresh, herbaceous, alpine aroma, while working with the hops to create a tightly structured bitterness. Lovely red-orange hues que you into the unique intentions of this beer.
|Rosé Pils 4-Pack
|$20.00
Pilsner with Zinfandel - 6.5%
This special beer blurs the line between beer in wine, combining the crispness of a Pilsner with the bright fruitiness of a Rosé. Rosé Pils uses about 30% California Zinfandel grape must, sourced from our friends at Conduit Wine, then aged in stainless for a few months. Vinous flavors of Red Delicious Apple, elderflower, blackberry, and honey are made vibrant with a splash of acidity. The initial sweet fruitiness is washed away in a refreshing, structured finish.
|Temescal Pils 4-Pack
|$16.00
PIlsner - 5%
Our pride and joy. A food-friendly lager, brewed with utmost care but meant for easy enjoyment. Temescal Pils is brewed with the finest German ingredients, and an aroma-forward, American approach. The fragrant herbal aroma and honey-like sweetness of your first sip is washed away with a spicy, snappy bitterness that begs you to take another refreshing sip. This cycle of perfectly balanced sweetness and bitterness is at the core of what makes our pilsner so crisp and drinkable. Before you know it, you’ve finished your pint, and are thirsting for another.
|Casamara Club Amaro Soda
|$5.00
12oz Bottle -
"Alta is a spritzy, alcohol free take on the quintessential Italian aperitif, the Negroni. Intense, pink citrus bite is balanced with fresh and fruity spice notes."
Location
4115 Telegraph
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
