Tempe restaurants you'll love

Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Banana Blueberry
|$6.50
One banana and two cups of blueberries blended with organic protein powder and milk.
|Cold Brew Coffee
|$3.75
cold brewed coffee
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
|BBQ Brisket
|$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
|Wall Street Bagel
|$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies
|$12.95
Tender chicken marinated jalapeño & buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour and crispy fried. Topped with s chipotle slaw and dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun . 3 ea.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
d'lite Healthy On The Go
125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe
|Breakfast Club
|$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
|California Club
|$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
|d'Breakfast Buzz
|$4.25
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
Some Burros
101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Philly's on Priest
1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe
|ORIGINAL PHILLY
|$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
|THREE TOPPING PHILLY
|$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
|Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls
|$11.99
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Skewers Snack
|$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Slangin Birdz
414 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Slangin Friez
|$12.99
Choice of Heat, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin' Sauce
|Threesome
|$13.99
Three Chicken tenders, Slangin' Sauce, Friez
|Waffle Box
|$12.99
Made to Order Waffles & Popcorn Chicken, Slangin' Syrup
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
|Green Chile Burger
|$15.50
hatch chilies, diced onion, jalapeno american, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli, shishito pepper garnish
|Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
|$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
NURISH
2013 E Cedar St., Tempe
|Pesto Parm Bowl
|$10.99
zoodles, diced chicken, roasted broccoli, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic italian dressing, pesto sauce.
|Original Cold Brew Tea
|$2.99
20oz of our specialty original cold brew blend.
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$10.99
blend of riced cauliflower and brown rice, diced chicken, cucumber, roasted tomato, red onion, kalmata olives, feta cheese, med sauce, tzatziki.
C.A.S.A. Tempe
5 E 6th St, Tempe
|SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET
|$19.00
|MARGARITA BUCKET
|$16.00
|WELL WHISKEY BUCKET
|$13.00
Cafe Lalibela
849 West University Dr, Tempe
|Doro Wat
|$5.95
Spicy chicken stew simmered in spicy berbere (chili powder) sauce, kibbeh (spiced clarified butter), and onion, flavored with various spices. Served with injera.
|Selata
|$5.75
Lalibela garden salad with house dressing.
|Lalibela Exclusive
|$56.95
For parties of 4. A combination of alicha sega wat, asa wat, doro wat, key sega wat, yebeg alicha, fasolia, gomen, misr wat, shiro wat, tikil gomen, yekik alicha, beef tibs and ayeb. Served with injera and garnished with salad.
5th Street Burger & Fries
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|Spicy Western burger
|$11.99
cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, BBQ aioli
|5th street burger
|$9.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
|Tempe burger
|$12.49
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
Barrio Queen
31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe
|Mango Fresca
|$6.00
This agua fresca is made from fresh sweet mangoes and pure cane sugar, just like the sugarcane state of Michoacán would prepare it.
|Holiday Tamales
|$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
|Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with chorizo, sauteed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers.
Served with hand pressed tortillas.
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
|CEASAR SALAD
|$8.79
Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
|THREE TOPPING PHILLY
|$12.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, or cherry peppers
Thai Chili 2 Go
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104, Tempe
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
|Tom Kha Gai
|$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|The Pilgrim
|$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
|Cottage Pie
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Salmon BLT
|$15.25
Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.
|Tinga Chicken Tamales for Rogelio
|$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
|Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio
|$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
|Hard Shell Tacos (3)
|$11.95
|Chimichanga
|$11.95
|Juanas Chunky Guacamole
|$7.95
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Loaded
|$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
|Waffles (gluten free)
|$8.50
Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side.
|Original Chop
|$12.25
Arugula, red cabbage, cranberries, corn, pecans, chicken, feta cheese, couscous, red pepper, green onion and house made basil pesto dressing
Badlands Bar & Grill
7192 S Price Rd, Tempe
|Bison Burger
|$15.00
1/3-pound bison burger, bacon, Uncle Mike’s seasoning salt, onion straws, beer cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
|1/2 Order of Cheese Balls
|$9.00
.5 lb deep-fried cheese curds served with ranch
|Dakota French dip
|$14.00
French dip, Swiss Cheese, hot giardiniera served on a French Roll with au jus on the side
414 Pub & Pizza
414 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
|1/2 lb Wings
|$7.79
BurgerIM
528 W Broadway Rd, Tempe
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
EL JEFE TACOS
2155 E University Dr., Tempe
|El Jefe Nachos
|$15.99
|Sonora burrito
|$8.99
|Birria Quesataco
|$4.49
Postino Annex
615 South College Avenue, Tempe
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$24.00
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Dirty Dough
1537 West Broadway Road, Tempe
|2% Strawberry Milk
|$2.50
Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Strawberry milk
|Dirty Cookie w/ Ice Cream
|$5.93
Cookie with choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
|Silk Almond Milk
|$2.50
Cold 8oz bottle of almond milk
Crêpe Bar
7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|CB Cereal Bag
|$10.00
10.5 oz bag full of Sweet & Salty & Savory. Uniquely Delicious! Enjoy with milk for a delicious cereal or dry for a granola like snack.
|Second Time
|$11.00
Nutella, Banana Brûlée, Strawberries
|Vanilla Bean Custard
|$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
Illegal Pete's
525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style
|$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.
|32. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
|$11.99
Create your own lunch by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
|Cheese Crisp
|$7.95
A crispy baked flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.
AS Brew Cafe
671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe
|Latte (20oz)
|$4.65
Infusion’s G1 Espresso with velvety steamed milk - 20oz
|Cappuccino (8oz)
|$3.50
Traditional Italian Style - an 8 ounce cap with creamy steamed milk
|Mocha (20oz)
|$5.30
Coffee, chocolate, and steamed milk. The perfect combo