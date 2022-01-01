Tempe restaurants you'll love

Tempe restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Tempe

Must-try Tempe restaurants

Experiment at JRB image

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Blueberry$6.50
One banana and two cups of blueberries blended with organic protein powder and milk.
Cold Brew Coffee$3.75
cold brewed coffee
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
BBQ Brisket$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
Wall Street Bagel$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies$12.95
Tender chicken marinated jalapeño & buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour and crispy fried. Topped with s chipotle slaw and dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun . 3 ea.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
d'lite Healthy On The Go image

 

d'lite Healthy On The Go

125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Club$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
d'Breakfast Buzz$4.25
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Philly's on Priest image

 

Philly's on Priest

1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ORIGINAL PHILLY$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
THREE TOPPING PHILLY$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls$11.99
Postino South Tempe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Skewers Snack$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Slangin Birdz image

 

Slangin Birdz

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slangin Friez$12.99
Choice of Heat, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin' Sauce
Threesome$13.99
Three Chicken tenders, Slangin' Sauce, Friez
Waffle Box$12.99
Made to Order Waffles & Popcorn Chicken, Slangin' Syrup
Pedal Haus Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
Green Chile Burger$15.50
hatch chilies, diced onion, jalapeno american, shredded lettuce, smoked paprika aioli, shishito pepper garnish
Haus Mac 'N' Cheese$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
NURISH image

 

NURISH

2013 E Cedar St., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Parm Bowl$10.99
zoodles, diced chicken, roasted broccoli, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic italian dressing, pesto sauce.
Original Cold Brew Tea$2.99
20oz of our specialty original cold brew blend.
Mediterranean Bowl$10.99
blend of riced cauliflower and brown rice, diced chicken, cucumber, roasted tomato, red onion, kalmata olives, feta cheese, med sauce, tzatziki.
C.A.S.A. Tempe image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN

C.A.S.A. Tempe

5 E 6th St, Tempe

Avg 3.9 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET$19.00
MARGARITA BUCKET$16.00
WELL WHISKEY BUCKET$13.00
Cafe Lalibela image

 

Cafe Lalibela

849 West University Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Doro Wat$5.95
Spicy chicken stew simmered in spicy berbere (chili powder) sauce, kibbeh (spiced clarified butter), and onion, flavored with various spices. Served with injera.
Selata$5.75
Lalibela garden salad with house dressing.
Lalibela Exclusive$56.95
For parties of 4. A combination of alicha sega wat, asa wat, doro wat, key sega wat, yebeg alicha, fasolia, gomen, misr wat, shiro wat, tikil gomen, yekik alicha, beef tibs and ayeb. Served with injera and garnished with salad.
5th Street Burger & Fries image

HAMBURGERS

5th Street Burger & Fries

1158 w washington st, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Western burger$11.99
cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, BBQ aioli
5th street burger$9.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
Tempe burger$12.49
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango Fresca$6.00
This agua fresca is made from fresh sweet mangoes and pure cane sugar, just like the sugarcane state of Michoacán would prepare it.
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Queso Fundido$12.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with chorizo, sauteed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers.
Served with hand pressed tortillas.
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
CEASAR SALAD$8.79
Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
THREE TOPPING PHILLY$12.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, or cherry peppers
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Tom Kha Gai$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
The Pilgrim$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Cottage Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon BLT$15.25
Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.
Tinga Chicken Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hard Shell Tacos (3)$11.95
Chimichanga$11.95
Juanas Chunky Guacamole$7.95
Daily Jam image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
Waffles (gluten free)$8.50
Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side.
Original Chop$12.25
Arugula, red cabbage, cranberries, corn, pecans, chicken, feta cheese, couscous, red pepper, green onion and house made basil pesto dressing
Badlands Bar & Grill image

 

Badlands Bar & Grill

7192 S Price Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bison Burger$15.00
1/3-pound bison burger, bacon, Uncle Mike’s seasoning salt, onion straws, beer cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
1/2 Order of Cheese Balls$9.00
.5 lb deep-fried cheese curds served with ranch
Dakota French dip$14.00
French dip, Swiss Cheese, hot giardiniera served on a French Roll with au jus on the side
414 Pub & Pizza image

 

414 Pub & Pizza

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$4.50
Cheese Curds$6.50
1/2 lb Wings$7.79
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

528 W Broadway Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Grilled Chicken$7.99
EL JEFE TACOS image

 

EL JEFE TACOS

2155 E University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
El Jefe Nachos$15.99
Sonora burrito$8.99
Birria Quesataco$4.49
Postino Annex image

 

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$24.00
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Dirty Dough image

 

Dirty Dough

1537 West Broadway Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2% Strawberry Milk$2.50
Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Strawberry milk
Dirty Cookie w/ Ice Cream$5.93
Cookie with choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Silk Almond Milk$2.50
Cold 8oz bottle of almond milk
Crêpe Bar image

SALADS • CREPES

Crêpe Bar

7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CB Cereal Bag$10.00
10.5 oz bag full of Sweet & Salty & Savory. Uniquely Delicious! Enjoy with milk for a delicious cereal or dry for a granola like snack.
Second Time$11.00
Nutella, Banana Brûlée, Strawberries
Vanilla Bean Custard$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.
32. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$11.99
Create your own lunch by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Cheese Crisp$7.95
A crispy baked flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.
AS Brew Cafe image

 

AS Brew Cafe

671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte (20oz)$4.65
Infusion’s G1 Espresso with velvety steamed milk - 20oz
Cappuccino (8oz)$3.50
Traditional Italian Style - an 8 ounce cap with creamy steamed milk
Mocha (20oz)$5.30
Coffee, chocolate, and steamed milk. The perfect combo
