Tempe bars & lounges you'll love

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Popular items
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Philly's on Priest
1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe
|Popular items
|ORIGINAL PHILLY
|$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
|THREE TOPPING PHILLY
|$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
|Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls
|$11.99
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Popular items
|1 lb of Wings
|$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
BURRITOS • CHICKEN
C.A.S.A. Tempe
5 E 6th St, Tempe
|Popular items
|SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET
|$19.00
|MARGARITA BUCKET
|$16.00
|WELL WHISKEY BUCKET
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
5th Street Burger & Fries
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|Popular items
|5th street burger
|$9.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
|Make your own burger
|$8.49
add cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.
|Tempe burger
|$12.49
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|CHILI MAC & CHEESE
|$12.99
House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.79
Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|The Pilgrim
|$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
|Cottage Pie
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Popular items
|8th Street Chicken Strips
|$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
|Chicken Rolls
|$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
|Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio
|$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
414 Pub & Pizza
414 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
|1/2 lb Wings
|$7.79
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Annex
615 South College Avenue, Tempe
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Illegal Pete's
525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN
Shady Park
26 E University Dr, Tempe