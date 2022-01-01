Tempe bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Tempe

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Philly's on Priest image

 

Philly's on Priest

1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ORIGINAL PHILLY$13.49
Served with grilled, diced onions & cheese whiz
THREE TOPPING PHILLY$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, or cherry peppers
Buffalo Chx Egg Rolls$11.99
More about Philly's on Priest
Postino South Tempe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Postino South Tempe
Pedal Haus Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb of Wings$15.00
1 lb of Haus smoked chicken wings
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, romaine lettuce, spicy walnuts, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
C.A.S.A. Tempe image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN

C.A.S.A. Tempe

5 E 6th St, Tempe

Avg 3.9 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET$19.00
MARGARITA BUCKET$16.00
WELL WHISKEY BUCKET$13.00
More about C.A.S.A. Tempe
5th Street Burger & Fries image

HAMBURGERS

5th Street Burger & Fries

1158 w washington st, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
5th street burger$9.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
Make your own burger$8.49
add cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.
Tempe burger$12.49
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
More about 5th Street Burger & Fries
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHILI MAC & CHEESE$12.99
House made chili served over macaroni with garlic toast
Fried Pickle Chips$9.79
Pickle chips fried golden brown served with ranch
FISH & CHIPS$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Pilgrim$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Cottage Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8th Street Chicken Strips$13.00
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Rolls$10.00
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
414 Pub & Pizza image

CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

414 Pub & Pizza

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.2 (2652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$4.50
Cheese Curds$6.50
1/2 lb Wings$7.79
More about 414 Pub & Pizza
Postino Annex image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Annex
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Philly's on Elliot image

 

Philly's on Elliot

1805 E. Elliot Rd #104-105, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Philly's on Elliot
Kahvi Coffee image

 

Kahvi Coffee

214 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kahvi Coffee
Shady Park image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN

Shady Park

26 E University Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (313 reviews)
Takeout
More about Shady Park
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

20 W. 6th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Snakes & Lattes
Five Star Dive Bar image

 

Five Star Dive Bar

1807 E Baseline Road #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Mill Cue Club image

 

Mill Cue Club

607 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.1 (455 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mill Cue Club

