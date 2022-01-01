Tempe breakfast spots you'll love

  • Tempe
  • Breakfast & Brunch

Must-try breakfast spots in Tempe

Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Wall Street Bagel$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
d'lite Healthy On The Go image

 

d'lite Healthy On The Go

125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Club$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Postino South Tempe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Daily Jam image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
Loaded$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
Chipotle Egg Burrito$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
Postino Annex image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

1314 S. Rural Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Romancing the Bean image

 

Romancing the Bean

80 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
