Tempe breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tempe
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Wall Street Bagel
|$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
More about d'lite Healthy On The Go
d'lite Healthy On The Go
125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe
|Popular items
|Breakfast Club
|$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
|California Club
|$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Postino South Tempe
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Daily Jam
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Popular items
|Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)
|$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
|Loaded
|$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
|Chipotle Egg Burrito
|$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
More about Postino Annex
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Annex
615 South College Avenue, Tempe
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
1314 S. Rural Rd., Tempe
|Popular items
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans