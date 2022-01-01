Tempe cafés you'll love

Tempe restaurants
Toast
  • Tempe
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Tempe

Experiment at JRB image

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
Espresso Croissant$4.25
Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
JRB signature Cinnamon Knot
d'lite Healthy On The Go image

 

d'lite Healthy On The Go

125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Club$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Crêpe Bar image

SALADS • CREPES

Crêpe Bar

7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon & Strawberries$11.00
Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries
Papa K$12.00
Hassayampa Ham, Eggs, Peppered Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Mixed Salad
Vanilla Bean Custard$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
AS Brew Cafe image

 

AS Brew Cafe

671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte (20oz)$4.65
Infusion’s G1 Espresso with velvety steamed milk - 20oz
Cappuccino (8oz)$3.50
Traditional Italian Style - an 8 ounce cap with creamy steamed milk
Mocha (20oz)$5.30
Coffee, chocolate, and steamed milk. The perfect combo
The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows image

 

The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows

-1490 E Weber Dr., Tempe

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.75
Passport cold brew served over ice.
Scooby Snack$3.00
Peanut butter, pumpkin, egg, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, bacon grease.
Bodega Burger$16.75
Grass-fed beef patty cooked med with grilled onion, tomatoes, munster cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli on a burger bun.
Kahvi Coffee image

 

Kahvi Coffee

214 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Romancing the Bean image

 

Romancing the Bean

80 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

20 W. 6th Street, Tempe

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
