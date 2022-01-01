Tempe cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Tempe
More about Experiment at JRB
Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
|Espresso Croissant
|$4.25
Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
JRB signature Cinnamon Knot
More about d'lite Healthy On The Go
d'lite Healthy On The Go
125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe
|Popular items
|Breakfast Club
|$6.50
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
|California Club
|$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
More about Crêpe Bar
SALADS • CREPES
Crêpe Bar
7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|Lemon & Strawberries
|$11.00
Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries
|Papa K
|$12.00
Hassayampa Ham, Eggs, Peppered Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Mixed Salad
|Vanilla Bean Custard
|$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
More about AS Brew Cafe
AS Brew Cafe
671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe
|Popular items
|Latte (20oz)
|$4.65
Infusion’s G1 Espresso with velvety steamed milk - 20oz
|Cappuccino (8oz)
|$3.50
Traditional Italian Style - an 8 ounce cap with creamy steamed milk
|Mocha (20oz)
|$5.30
Coffee, chocolate, and steamed milk. The perfect combo
More about The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows
The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows
-1490 E Weber Dr., Tempe
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.75
Passport cold brew served over ice.
|Scooby Snack
|$3.00
Peanut butter, pumpkin, egg, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, bacon grease.
|Bodega Burger
|$16.75
Grass-fed beef patty cooked med with grilled onion, tomatoes, munster cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli on a burger bun.