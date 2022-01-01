Tempe sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Tempe
More about Experiment at JRB
Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
|Espresso Croissant
|$4.25
Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
JRB signature Cinnamon Knot
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Wall Street Bagel
|$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
More about Crêpe Bar
SALADS • CREPES
Crêpe Bar
7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Popular items
|Lemon & Strawberries
|$11.00
Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries
|Papa K
|$12.00
Hassayampa Ham, Eggs, Peppered Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Mixed Salad
|Vanilla Bean Custard
|$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
More about Dilly's Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Dilly's Deli
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle
|$6.29
Creamy, thin broth with fat egg noodles, chunks of chicken, carrots and celery.
|Smokey Mountain
|$9.99
Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.
|Dilly Club
|$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.