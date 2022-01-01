Tempe sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Tempe

Experiment at JRB image

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
Espresso Croissant$4.25
Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
JRB signature Cinnamon Knot
More about Experiment at JRB
Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Wall Street Bagel$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Crêpe Bar image

SALADS • CREPES

Crêpe Bar

7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon & Strawberries$11.00
Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries
Papa K$12.00
Hassayampa Ham, Eggs, Peppered Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Mixed Salad
Vanilla Bean Custard$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
More about Crêpe Bar
Dilly's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Dilly's Deli

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle$6.29
Creamy, thin broth with fat egg noodles, chunks of chicken, carrots and celery.
Smokey Mountain$9.99
Pepper Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Red Onion and Russian Mustard. Bread recommendation: Foccacia or Dark Rye.
Dilly Club$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.
More about Dilly's Deli

