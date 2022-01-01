Tempe Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tempe

Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
C.A.S.A. Tempe image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN

C.A.S.A. Tempe

5 E 6th St, Tempe

Avg 3.9 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET$19.00
MARGARITA BUCKET$16.00
WELL WHISKEY BUCKET$13.00
More about C.A.S.A. Tempe
Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemonade$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
Chicken Tacos Kids$5.95
2 chicken tacos.
Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
More about Barrio Queen
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hard Shell Tacos (3)$11.95
Chimichanga$11.95
Juanas Chunky Guacamole$7.95
More about La Casa de Juana
EL JEFE TACOS image

 

EL JEFE TACOS

2155 E University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Box$19.99
El Jefe Box$22.99
Sonora burrito$8.99
More about EL JEFE TACOS
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bean Burro$6.95
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla.
35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.
Bowl Pozole$7.25
Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

1314 S. Rural Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
OG Taco Shop image

TACOS

OG Taco Shop

15 E 6th St, Tempe

Avg 4.1 (299 reviews)
Takeout
More about OG Taco Shop

