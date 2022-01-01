Tempe Mexican restaurants you'll love
Some Burros
101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
BURRITOS • CHICKEN
C.A.S.A. Tempe
5 E 6th St, Tempe
|SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET
|$19.00
|MARGARITA BUCKET
|$16.00
|WELL WHISKEY BUCKET
|$13.00
Barrio Queen
31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe
|Lemonade
|$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
|Chicken Tacos Kids
|$5.95
2 chicken tacos.
Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
|Hard Shell Tacos (3)
|$11.95
|Chimichanga
|$11.95
|Juanas Chunky Guacamole
|$7.95
EL JEFE TACOS
2155 E University Dr., Tempe
|Taco Box
|$19.99
|El Jefe Box
|$22.99
|Sonora burrito
|$8.99
Illegal Pete's
525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Bean Burro
|$6.95
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla.
|35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style
|$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.
|Bowl Pozole
|$7.25
Slow-simmered pork with white corn in a red chile broth. Garnished with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Some Burros
1314 S. Rural Rd., Tempe
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans