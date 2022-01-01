Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tempe pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Tempe

The Original Genos image

 

The Original Genos

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pizza$12.99
CHEESE ONLY, OR TOP IT WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS
Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub$10.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Geno's Famous Philly Whole$15.79
Grilled onions and Geno's cheese sauce.
More about The Original Genos
414 Pub & Pizza image

CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

414 Pub & Pizza

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.2 (2652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$6.50
1/2 lb Wings$7.79
Garlic Knots$4.50
More about 414 Pub & Pizza
Shady Park image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN

Shady Park

26 E University Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (313 reviews)
Takeout
More about Shady Park
Slices on Mill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Slices on Mill

11 E 6th St, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
More about Slices on Mill
Artichoke Pizza image

PIZZA

Artichoke Pizza

1120 E Baseline Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
More about Artichoke Pizza
Uncle Maddio’s image

 

Uncle Maddio’s

660 South College Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
More about Uncle Maddio’s
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza image

 

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

660 South College Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tempe

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston