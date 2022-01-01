Bacon cheeseburgers in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Bleu Bacon Burger
|$16.00
topped with crispy bacon, bleu cheese dressing, fried onion strings, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato
|Bacon Burger *GF
|$16.00
crispy bacon, carmelized onions, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato
More about 5th Street Burger & Fries
HAMBURGERS
5th Street Burger & Fries
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|Bacon cheddar burger
|$10.99
Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions. BBQ aioli on side.
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER
|$13.99
More about The Original Genos
The Original Genos
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
More about Burger Rush
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Rush
790 W Broadway Rd, Tempe
|Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. Topped with American Cheese, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, & Fresh Sliced Avocado