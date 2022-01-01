Boneless wings in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
414 Pub & Pizza image

CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

414 Pub & Pizza

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.2 (2652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$7.79
More about 414 Pub & Pizza
The Original Genos image

 

The Original Genos

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings (10)$11.99
More about The Original Genos

