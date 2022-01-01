Burritos in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve burritos
d'lite Healthy On The Go
125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe
|Traditional Burrito
|$5.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Chipotle Egg Burrito
|$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
|The Daily Burrito
|$10.00
two eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, turkey, sausage, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled for a crispy crunch - served with a side of salsa and potatoes
Crêpe Bar
7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Burrito Adobo Crêpe
|$11.50
Pork Chorizo, Peppered Cheesy Eggs, Black Beans, Ancho Salsa, Avocado, Cotija
Illegal Pete's
525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
|Build Your Burrito
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Supreme Burrito
Your choice of original or specialty filling mixed with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, & guacamole.