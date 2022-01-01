Burritos in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve burritos

Veggie Burrito image

 

d'lite Healthy On The Go

125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Burrito$5.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'lite Healthy On The Go
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Juanas Burrito$9.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Chipotle Egg Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Egg Burrito$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
The Daily Burrito$10.00
two eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, turkey, sausage, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled for a crispy crunch - served with a side of salsa and potatoes
More about Daily Jam
Item pic

 

EL JEFE TACOS

2155 E University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sonora burrito$8.99
More about EL JEFE TACOS
Crêpe Bar image

SALADS • CREPES

Crêpe Bar

7520 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3786 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Adobo Crêpe$11.50
Pork Chorizo, Peppered Cheesy Eggs, Black Beans, Ancho Salsa, Avocado, Cotija
More about Crêpe Bar
Build Your Burrito image

 

Illegal Pete's

525 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Burrito Box
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Supreme Burrito
Your choice of original or specialty filling mixed with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, & guacamole.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Restaurant banner

 

Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar

1730 E Warner Rd suite 10, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Viva Vegan Burrito$12.99
Not Your Typical Burrito$13.99
More about Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar

