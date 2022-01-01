Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
34. Sour Cream Cheese Enchilada$9.95
(One) Cheese enchilada topped with sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

