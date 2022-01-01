Cheese fries in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve cheese fries
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
HAMBURGERS
5th Street Burger & Fries
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|chili cheese fries
|$6.49
straight cut fries, cheddar cheese sauce, chili, red onions
|cheese fries
|$5.99
Straight cut fries with cheddar cheese sauce
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Kids Grilled Cheese N' Fries
|$7.00
Kids grilled cheese on sourdough with cheddar cheese and a side of fries.