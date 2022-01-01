Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Cheeseburger image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$12.25
A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of French fries.
Ortega Cheeseburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Rush

790 W Broadway Rd, Tempe

Avg 3.9 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ortega Cheeseburger$7.85
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House made Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Ortega Chili Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, & Pepper Jack Cheese
Cowboy Cheeseburger$7.85
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ BBQ Sauce, Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, and Deep Fried Onion Strings. Topped With American Cheese.
Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. Topped with American Cheese, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, & Fresh Sliced Avocado
