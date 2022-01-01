Cheeseburgers in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Cheeseburger
|$12.25
A 1/3 lb hamburger patty garnished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of French fries.
More about Burger Rush
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Rush
790 W Broadway Rd, Tempe
|Ortega Cheeseburger
|$7.85
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House made Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Ortega Chili Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, & Pepper Jack Cheese
|Cowboy Cheeseburger
|$7.85
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ BBQ Sauce, Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, and Deep Fried Onion Strings. Topped With American Cheese.
|Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. Topped with American Cheese, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, & Fresh Sliced Avocado