Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant - Tempe

7520 S Rural Rd Suite A-14,, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$20.75
More about Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant - Tempe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita's fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Din$20.75
Marinated Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Din$17.95
Marinated Chicken grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
More about Rosita's fine Mexican Food - Tempe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Cannolis

Cappuccino

Flan

Tacos

Mexican Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Coleslaw

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (112 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston