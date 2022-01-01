Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken pitas

The Original Genos image

 

The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Pita$7.99
Chicken, fresh garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Chicken Pita$7.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and yellow American cheese.
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Tempe

1024 E. Broadway Rd, Tempe

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pita$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese, and dock ranch.
Chicken Caesar Pita$13.75
Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, and grated parmesan cheese
