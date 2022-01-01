Chicken pitas in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken pitas
The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe
|Garlic Chicken Pita
|$7.99
Chicken, fresh garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
|Chicken Pita
|$7.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and yellow American cheese.
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Tempe
1024 E. Broadway Rd, Tempe
|Buffalo Chicken Pita
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese, and dock ranch.
|Chicken Caesar Pita
|$13.75
Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, and grated parmesan cheese