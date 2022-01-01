Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
Diced chicken breast, red onion, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella with Golden Stout bbq sauce.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
The Original Genos

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.99
BBQ Sauce, White Grilled chicken, Onions topped with Mozzarella cheese
then drizzle of more BBQ sauce
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.99
Diced white meat chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER CUT YOU DRIZZLE BBQ SAUCE ON TOP
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER ITS BUT DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
More about The Original Genos

