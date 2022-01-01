Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Experiment Coffee and Pastry

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken salad loaded with walnuts, grapes and celery with romaine lettuce on a honey wheat bread.
More about Experiment Coffee and Pastry
Dilly's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.89
Our chicken salad mix with chopped romaine and sprouts on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.49
Our Chicken Slad Mix with Chopped Romaine and Sprouts on your choice of Spinach or Tomato Tortilla.
More about Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.

