Chicken salad sandwiches in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Experiment Coffee and Pastry
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken salad loaded with walnuts, grapes and celery with romaine lettuce on a honey wheat bread.
More about Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.89
Our chicken salad mix with chopped romaine and sprouts on your choice of spinach or tomato tortilla.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.49
Our Chicken Slad Mix with Chopped Romaine and Sprouts on your choice of Spinach or Tomato Tortilla.